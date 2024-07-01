CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities is scheduled to release the notification for the CLAT 2025 on July 7, 2024. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities is scheduled to release the notification for theCommon Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on July 7, 2024. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and other participating institutes can apply for CLAT 2025 after the registration dates for the CLAT 2025 shared by the consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. in the notification.

As per the consortium schedule, CLAT 2025 will be held on December 1. The law entrance exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

"The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in print and electronic media on July 7, 2024" read the official website.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility CLAT-UG 2025 Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination): Forty-five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories while forty per cent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for the UG Programme through the CLAT 2025.

CLAT-PG 2025 An LL.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of fifty per cent (50%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and forty-five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is no upper age limit for appearing for the CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2025: How to apply Go to the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the CLAT 2025 registration link available on the homepage

To register, enter your required details and submit them.

After registration, log in to your account by entering your credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on the submit button

Download a copy confirmation page

Save and print a copy of the application for future reference

CLAT 2025: Exam Pattern The CLAT UG exam will be a 2-hour test, with 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. The CLAT UG paper will have questions on the English language and current affairs, including general knowledge, logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques, while the CLAT PG question paper will comprise questions on constitutional law and other areas of law, including jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contract, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law and labour and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Participating Universities The participating universities in CLAT 2025 include NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU, Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, CNLU Patna, NUSRL Ranchi, NLIU Bhopal, HNLU Raipur, RGNUL Punjab, DBRANLU Haryana, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatanam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, and NLUT Agartala.

