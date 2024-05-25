CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge window closes today. Quick guide to raise objection at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge: The NTA will close the answer key challenge window for CMAT 2024 on May 25, 2024. Candidates who are interested in submitting a challenge to the Answer Key (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Provisional Answer Key along with the scanned copies of OMR answer sheets for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on its official website. The NTA will close the answer key challenge window for CMAT 2024 on Saturday i.e. May 25. 2024.