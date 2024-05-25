CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge: The NTA will close the answer key challenge window for CMAT 2024 on May 25, 2024. Candidates who are interested in submitting a challenge to the Answer Key (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Provisional Answer Key along with the scanned copies of OMR answer sheets for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on its official website. The NTA will close the answer key challenge window for CMAT 2024 on Saturday i.e. May 25. 2024.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the Provisional Answer Key and are interested in submitting a challenge to the same (if any) can raise their objection through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged.

"The Provisional Answer Keys of CMAT 2024 along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for interested candidates to submit challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged," the notification read.

Also Read | ICSI CS 2024 June admit card out at icsi.edu. Steps to download the hall ticket According to the notification, objections must be raised from May 23, 2024, to May 25, 2024 (up to 9 p.m.). The last date for payment is May 25, 2024 (up to 11.50 p.m.).

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 answer key expected this week at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ “The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 25th May, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode," the notification said.

CMAT 2024 Answer Key: Step-by step guide to raise objections to answer key Go to the official website of NTA CMAT: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Click the Answer Key Challenge under the “Latest News Section" on the homepage

Enter your login details: Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button

The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the options given in the next five columns by clicking the check box

You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file)

After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for the challenge, scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ to proceed to the next screen. You must ensure that you select all the required options(s) before proceeding further.

You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for the challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’

Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment

Click on 'Save Claim and Pay Fee' to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment

Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI "If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final," the notification added.

Also Read | Over 8,000 IITians remain unplaced in 2024 campus placement drive: Report The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) was conducted on May 15, 2024, in two shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres in 186 cities across the country.

