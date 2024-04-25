CMAT 2024 to be conducted on May 15, application correction window opens. Here is how to make changes
The National Testing Agency will conduct the CMAT 2024 exam at various centers across the country on May 15, 2024. The testing agency has also opened the correction window. Candidates who want to make changes in their particulars can log in at exams.nta.ac.in and make the changes.
