National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that it will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centers across the country on May 15, 2024. The testing agency has opened the correction window. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application form and want to make changes in their particulars can log in to the official website of NTA CMAT 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in and make the changes.

As per NTA CMAT 2024 notification, the correction window will be available till April 26 at 11.50 pm. During the correction period, the candidates can make corrections to the details submitted in their application form online.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: Recounting, reverification portal opens In its notification, the NTA said that after April 26, 2024, no correction in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances.

It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of a change in category or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payments made will not be refunded, if any. The additional fee will be paid by the candidate through either credit/debit card, net banking, orUPI.NTA CMAT 2024: Important Dates

Correction in particulars: April 24, 2024 to April 26, 2024 CMAT 2024 examination: May 15, 2024

CMAT 2024: Eligibility As per the notification, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute to take the exam.

Also Read | GSEB HSC result 2024: Gujarat Board to announce HSC 12th science result soon. Check details CMAT 2024: Age There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT- 2024.

It is important to note that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost.

CMAT 2024: How to make corrections Go to the NTA CMAT 2024 official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Click the activated link “Correction in the particulars of the online Application Form of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024 – Reg"

Login to the account using your application number, password and the given security PIN

Once your application forms opens, check it thoroughly to check all details.

Edit the details you wish to change.

Recheck your application form

Click submit once you are sure about the changes

Download the confirmation page. When is the CMAT 2024 exam? The NTA will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Examination Centers across the country on May 15, 2024.

