CMAT 2024: NTA extends Common Management Admission Test registration till April 23. Details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 (CMAT 2024) till April 23 (9.50 pm). As per the revised notification, the testing agency will now open the correction window on April 24 and close it after two days i.e on April 26 at 11.50 pm. Candidates who wish to register their application forms for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 are advised to log in to the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.