The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 (CMAT 2024) till April 23 (9.50 pm). As per the revised notification, the testing agency will now open the correction window on April 24 and close it after two days i.e on April 26 at 11.50 pm. Candidates who wish to register their application forms for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 are advised to log in to the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

According to the revised official notification, candidates can successfully make the final fee payment for CMAT 2024 till April 23, 2024 up to 11:50 pm.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 29 March 2024 regarding submission of online application form for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CMAT-2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam," the notification read.

CMAT 2024: Important dates Online submission of Application Form: March 19, 2024 to April 23, 2024 (upto 09:50 P.M.)

Successful final transaction of fees: April 23, 2024 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars: April 24, 2024 to April 26, 2024

The examination is scheduled to be held in May 2024. CMAT 2024: Eligibility As per the notification, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute to take the exam.

CMAT 2024: Age There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT- 2024.

It is important to note that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost.

CMAT 2024: Follow the steps given below to apply online: Go to the NTA's official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Select the registration link for CMAT 2024

Apply for online registration using Email ID and Mobile number

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number.

Upload scanned images of: a recent photograph, signature, PwD certificate if applicable.

Pay fee using SBI and HDFC Bank through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

Download, save and print a copy of the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.

