The CMAT 2024 registration window will close on Tuesday, i.e. April 23 at 9.50 pm, following that the application fee payment window will also close at 11.50 pm. So, candidates who are interested in appearing in the Common Management Admission Test 2024 (CMAT 2024) but yet not have applied, are advised to log in to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in and register for the same.

As per NTA CMAT revised notification, the testing agency will open the correction window on April 24 and will close it after two days i.e on April 26 at 11.50 pm. During the correction period, the candidates can make corrections to the details submitted in their application form online.

NTA CMAT 2024: Important Dates

Online submission of Application Form: March 19, 2024 to April 23, 2024 (upto 09:50 P.M.)

Successful final transaction of fees: April 23, 2024 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars: April 24, 2024 to April 26, 2024

The examination is scheduled to be held in May 2024.

CMAT 2024: Eligibility

As per the notification, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute to take the exam.

CMAT 2024: Age

There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT- 2024.

It is important to note that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost.

CMAT 2024: A step-by-step guide for CMAT 2024 registration

Go to the NTA's official website: exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the registration link for “Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024" on the home page

A new window will open, click on “Inviting Online Applications for Common Management Admission Test-2024"

Apply for online registration using your Email ID and Mobile number

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number.

Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, PwD certificate if applicable.

Pay fee using SBI and HDFC Bank through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

Download, save and print a copy of the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.

