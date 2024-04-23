CMAT 2024 registration window closes today. Here is how to apply at exams.nta.ac.in
The CMAT 2024 registration window will close on Tuesday, i.e. April 23 at 9.50 pm, following that the application fee payment window will also close at 11.50 pm. So, candidates who are interested in appearing in the Common Management Admission Test 2024 (CMAT 2024) but yet not have applied, are advised to log in to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in and register for the same.