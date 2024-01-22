Education
Coaching centres may challenge new guidelines
Summary
- On Saturday, the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), an industry body with more than 25,000 coaching institutes under its wings, decided to seek legal remedy
A government diktat barring coaching institutes from signing up students below 16 has ruffled the institutes, which begin training students as young as 10 for engineering and medical entrance examinations.
