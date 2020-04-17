NEW DELHI : Monthly instalments, quarterly fees and deferment of payments are among a host of options that colleges, universities and business schools are offering students, recognizing that many of their families may have suffered severe loss of income because of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the covid-19 outbreak.

The education schedule has been disrupted and the resumption of the normal academic calendar will take several weeks, according to the institutions. As such, they have to weigh alternatives to keep the cash flowing without burdening their students whose family income may have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown, they said.

“We have told the students that they need not pay the fee until they join us in the campus. This means a deferment of the upfront quarterly fee of around ₹3 lakh. Besides, we have reduced the one-time registration fee by ₹50,000, a 33% saving for students," said Dheeraj Sharma, director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Rohtak.

The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) said that till last year it used to charge a yearly fee of around ₹9 lakh upfront, but has now decided to split it into four instalments.

“This is a time of crisis. We have to ensure that none of our students suffer," said Ruchi Tewari, a professor at MICA and head of admission at the institute. “Keeping the stressful external conditions in mind… it was decided to spread the fee payment into four instalments with the initial amount being reduced to ₹2 lakh. Our mission is ‘to develop empathetic leaders and thinkers who are creative and adaptive problem-solvers for a rapidly changing world’, and through this gesture we exhibit our commitment," Tewari said.

The loss of income faced by people is real and has a direct bearing on the fee-paying capacity of students, said Raju Davis Perepadan, owner of a chain of professional colleges in Kerala. “It’s a crisis for all education providers. We are getting feedback from some students on their inability to pay fees on time. Innovative alternatives are being explored, including deferment of fee and more instalments," he said.

As many as 84% of people surveyed by the economic policy think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research said that their income was hit by the lockdown. Casual workers and business families reported maximum income loss, while every two in five salaried employees said they faced economic loss because of the pandemic in last two weeks.

“The technical education regulator has advised institutions not to insist on fees upfront. These are uncertain times for us all and we are exploring if EMIs (equated monthly instalments) or bimonthly instalments will be better options for both students and institutions. We education providers will do everything possible things not to put students into difficulties," said Harivansh Chaturvedi, alternate president of the Education Promotion Society of India, a federation of private colleges and universities.

