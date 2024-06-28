Committee seeks inputs from students, parents to improve NTA’s functioning

  • The government had to scrap the UGC-NET, organized to determine the eligibility for appointment as teachers in colleges and universities, after it emerged that the question paper had been leaked hours before the exam, even as NEET-UG remains mired in controversy.

Somrita Ghosh
First Published10:13 PM IST
The committee is chaired by K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO. (Mint)
New Delhi: A committee set up by the government to restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA), following allegations of irregularities in two important national-level examinations conducted by it, is seeking inputs from the public to improve its functioning.

The Union education ministry on Friday said that the committee, set up on 22 June under the chairmanship of K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, is open to suggestions from all stakeholders, particularly from parents and students, till 7 July. They can submit their recommendations on a dedicated website created for the purpose.

NEET and NET

The government had to scrap the UGC-National Eligibility Test, organised to determine the eligibility for appointment as teachers in colleges and universities, held earlier in June after it emerged that the question paper had been leaked hours before the exam.

The NEET-UG, organised to admit students into much sought-after undergraduate medical courses, has also faced allegations of question paper leak and 'grace marks' given to hundreds of students who experienced loss of time. As many as 67 NEET-UG aspirants this year secured the full 720 marks. Following the controversy, CBI started enquiry and has made several arrests in Bihar over allegations of question paper leak.

The committee has also sought suggestions for reforms in the mechanism of the examination process and improvement in data security protocols. The seven-member committee has been given two months to submit its report to the Centre.

Parliament raises issue

Speaking in parliament on Friday after the opposition raised the issues surrounding NEET and NTA, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "Government is ready to put forth its side and is also up for discussion on any issue but within parliamentary traditions and decorum. The opposition can discuss, debate and put forward their suggestions during the Motion of Thanks to President’s address. When the government is ready for discussions and giving an opportunity, why such confusion? I want to assure students and parents that strictest action will be taken against all those involved," Pradhan said.

