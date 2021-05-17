Common admission for varsities in limbo

“In the absence of clarity, we are not sure how to go ahead this year. We have not heard anything from the authorities in New Delhi on the common admission process. Yes, school boards are yet to conduct the Class 12 board exams, but we need clarity on post-graduate education also. It takes a few months for the admission process and without a clear direction, that arrangement preparedness is not happening," said a senior administrator of a central university, who declined to be named.