The Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks, will be held around September, Union minister Jitendra Singh said. The central government earlier formed National Recruitment Agency to streamline the recruitment process in India. There will be a common entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). “As a major boon for the youth, particularly the government job aspirants, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs," said Singh.