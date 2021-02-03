The National Recruitment Agency would commence conducting online test for select category of government jobs from September, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The central government has set up National Recruitment Agency to streamline the recruitment process in India. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks. There will be a common entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The aim of a common entrance test is to eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.

"It is expected that NRA would start conducting CET from September,2021 onwards," Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"NRA will conduct only preliminary screening of candidates. The final recruitment will be done through domain specific examinations/tests to be conducted by respective agencies viz. SSC, RRBs and IBPS. Based on the score obtained in CET conducted by NRA, candidates may appear in domain specific exam/tests to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies," the minister added.

The NRA would identify language experts to translate the question bank/paper in all regional languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in the regional language, he said.

Key things to know about Common Eligibility Test

1) The National Recruitment Agency will conduct the preliminary examinations for Group-B (non-gazetted), Group-C (non-technical) and clerical posts in the government along with various equivalent recruitment in public sector banks.

2) There will be a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates.

3) Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised tiers (II, III etc) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

4) The score of CET will be valid for three years. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit, the statement said.

5) "The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard. This would greatly ease the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations separately as per different curriculum," the central government said in a statement.

6) The NRA will set up examination centres in every district of the country to help youths, especially women, from rural and far flung areas of the country, as they won't be required to travel to another place to take recruitment tests, the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

7) Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted centres.

8) For forming the National Recruitment Agency, the central government sanctioned ₹1,517.57 crore, the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via