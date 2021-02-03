The National Recruitment Agency would commence conducting online test for select category of government jobs from September, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The central government has set up National Recruitment Agency to streamline the recruitment process in India. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks. There will be a common entrance test for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The aim of a common entrance test is to eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.