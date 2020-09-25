NEW DELHI : In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission ( UGC ) has now directed the educational institutions to complete merit or entrance-based admission process by October this year as the academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from 1 November.

And if there is a delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from 18 November, the latest guidelines by the UGC on Friday stated.

Speaking about the details, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Twitter, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21."

In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21.



For more details, visit the UGC website: https://t.co/HTMOrA0jNl#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/1i7xhumDk7 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 25, 2020

30 Nov last day to fill up vacant seats

The latest guidelines say that the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be 30 November.

While, the educational institutions, where admissions are sole though entrance tests, and which have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to do so in near future, have been directed to start their academic sessions for the first-year under-graduate and post-graduate students at the earliest. They can accept the relevant documents of qualifying examinations by 31 December, the UGC guidelines said.

The UGC has further suggested that the institutions will have to conduct the first semester/year examinations between 8 March and 26, 2021.

It has also asked the universities to follow six-day week pattern for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides curtailing breaks to compensate for the loss of classes.

Terming the session as a special case, the UGC has also ordered the institutions to refund full admission fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migration of students up to 30 November. Thereafter, the institutions can deduct not more than ₹1,000 as processing fee for cancellations/withdrawal up to 31 December.

Notwithstanding these, every college/university has been directed to follow the mandatory guidelines regarding academic activities in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UGC releases academic calendar 2020-21

Earlier on Tuesday, the UGC released tentative calendar for the first year university students of under-graduate and post-graduate courses for the session 2020-21. The UGC session calendar was shared on Twitter by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

According to the UGC session calendar, the academic session for freshers will begin in November, and the delay will also impact the next academic session as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via