Computer-science majors graduate into a world of fewer opportunities
Katherine Bindley , Corrie Driebusch , Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 May 2024, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryNew grads from top schools can still get jobs. They’re just not all going to Facebook or Google. In fact, many are finding it harder than they ever thought it would be to even land a job.
Computer science is hotter than ever at U.S. universities. But students graduating this month are discovering their degrees are no longer a surefire ticket to tech-industry riches.
