Controversy brews for Ashoka University as research paper on 2019 general elections sparks backlash2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Ashoka University is facing controversy over a research paper suggesting possible vote manipulation by India's ruling BJP party in the 2019 general elections.
A recent research paper titled 'Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy' has dragged Ashoka University into a political brawl. The paper, published by Sabyasachi Das, an assistant professor of economics at Ashoka University, hinted at possible vote manipulation by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections.
“If the Election Commission and/or the Government of India have answers available to refute these arguments, they should provide them in detail. The evidence presented does not lend itself to political attacks on a serious scholar. E.g. the discrepancy in vote tallies needs to be explained, since it can't be wished away," the Congress leader tweeted.
‘Half-baked research’
BJP MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey questioned the research done by Ashoka University on the 2019 general elections. He called the study ‘half-baked research’ which is discrediting India's election process.
“It is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy but this is taking it too far…how can someone in the name of half-baked research discredit India’s vibrant poll process? How can any University allow it? Answers needed- this is not good enough a response," Dubey tweeted.
‘Dismayed by debate, focused on research’
Taking to Twitter, Ashoka University said, “We are dismayed by the speculation and debate around a recent paper by one of its faculty members (Sabyasachi Das, Assistant Professor of Economics) and the university's position on its contents."
“As a matter of record, Ashoka University is focused on excellence in teaching and research across multiple disciplines, with a vision to build India's finest university, create social impact and contribute to nation-building. The University encourages its 160-plus faculty to carry out research, but does not direct or approve specific research projects by individual faculty members," it said.
It said Ashoka University values research that is critically peer-reviewed and published in reputed journals. “To the best of our knowledge, the paper in question has not yet completed a critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal."
“Social media activity or public activism by Ashoka faculty, students or staff in their individual capacity does not reflect the stand of the University," the university added.