A recent research paper titled 'Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy' has dragged Ashoka University into a political brawl. The paper, published by Sabyasachi Das, an assistant professor of economics at Ashoka University, hinted at possible vote manipulation by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections .

Since being surfaced on the internet, the study has become a subject of political debate on the microblogging site with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and others commenting on the paper, while the university trying to distance itself from the controversy.

What does the research paper say?

“This paper contributes to the discussion by documenting irregular patterns in the 2019 general election in India and identifying whether they are due to electoral manipulation or precise control, i.e., incumbent party’s ability to precisely predict and affect win margins through campaigning," the Ashoka University study read.

“I compile several new datasets and present evidence that is consistent with electoral manipulation in closely contested constituencies and is less supportive of the precise control hypothesis. The manipulation appears to take the form of targeted electoral discrimination against India’s largest minority group – Muslims, partly facilitated by weak monitoring by election observers," it added.

‘Hugely troubling analysis’

In a tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the study a ‘hugely troubling analysis for all lovers of Indian democracy’. He asked the Indian government or the Election Commission to refute the arguments if they have any details on it.