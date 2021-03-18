OPEN APP
New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Thursday said cost management accountant qualification will be considered equivalent to a post graduate degree for appearing in UGC-NET examination.

In a release, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India said Cost Management Accountant (CMA) qualification would be equivalent to post graduate degrees as recognised by the University Grants Commission.

"Recognition of CMA qualification as equivalent to PG Degree. New The Institute is pleased to inform that the University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has announced vide letter no.D.O.No.9-35/2016 (CPP - II) dated 15th March 2021 that CMA qualification be considered equivalent to PG Degree," the notification read on the official site.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

"This recognition would provide opportunities to CMA professionals to pursue higher studies and would also facilitate widespread international acceptance of CMA qualification," institute's President Biswarup Basu said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to recognise qualifications of chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary as equivalent to a post graduate degree.

