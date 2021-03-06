NEW DELHI: Cost efficacy and better options for a career are driving learners--executives and students--to adopt online courses, as per a report by industry body Ficci and consulting firm EY.

Flexibility to design “your schedule and study anywhere, anytime", customised learning experience and ability to study at own pace and learn through different mediums" are among reasons driving adoption, the report said.

It also underlined that cost efficacy when compared with person classes is also a factor in its increasing acceptance. While choosing an online programme to study, majority of learners said affordability and reputation of the school are top two drivers.

“The preference for online learning is emerging across learners of all ages as it enables them to create their own learning paths as well provides a more cost effective option than classroom learning," it said.

Better salaries and career building are the motivations behind students choosing online courses. While the pandemic boosted acceptance, the new National Education Policy, 2020, encourages it through several suggestions.

“The emergence of new learners has enabled a shift in the higher education sector in India recently, from more physical in-person teaching and learning to online mediums and pedagogy. In an era where information and technology is in surplus, higher education across the world has aligned itself with quality standards and forces of change," the report said.

Trends such as artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution and the future of work are transforming the ways in which we work and learn. Other factors, such as the rising cost of higher education, low funding, and more options of non-traditional ways of learning, are disrupting the education landscape at a global level.

“Even in India, student needs are changing. Preference for flexibility and new and innovative methods of learning are showing a rising trend. Influence of global trends, evolving industry needs and student preferences have led to a number of changes in the Indian education landscape across metro, urban and rural areas," it added.

