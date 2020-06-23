Covid-19: All schools, colleges in West Bengal to remain closed till July-end

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, West Bengal government today extended the closure of all educational institutions in the state till 31 July.

The institutions include all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges as well as universities across the state, said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in a press briefing.

Earlier, the state government had announced the closure of educational institutions till 30 June. Chatterjee said the decision to suspend day-to-day academic activities in colleges and universities till then was taken by the Education Department, based on certain recommendations.

He said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. "It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30," he added.

"The administrative functioning of the educational institutions will continue the way it was during the lockdown, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal has increased to14,358 after 413 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department in a bulletin on Monday.

As per the bulletin, the state has 5,102 active cases. 14 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 569.

With agency inputs

