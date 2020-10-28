Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said today that all government and private schools in Delhi to remain closed until next order in view of the prevaling covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia is also looking after the education ministry in the Delhi government.

He said," It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet, and also parents are not in favour too". Sisodia also announced that, "Delhi Government has decided to increase 1330 seats in colleges that are under IP University.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 24 October ruled out reopening of schools in the national capital for now. "Schools are not reopening for now," Kejriwal told reporters on sidelines of an event.

The government had earlier announced that schools will continue to remain closed till October 31 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of "unlock", educational institutions continue to remain closed. However, as per "unlock" phase guidelines, states can take a call about reopening schools in phases. Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased in different 'unlock' phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools. Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from Class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.64 lakh, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

Forty-four new fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 6,356, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The 4,853 fresh cases came out of the 57,210 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.

