Covid-19: Delhi cancels state university exams

NEW DELHI: All state university exams in the national capital will be cancelled given the disruption caused by the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

This will apply to Delhi state universities and not to University of Delhi or the Jawaharlal Nehru University which come under the central government. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Centre, urging a similar move for central universities.

"All universities have been asked to promote students on the basis of previous term assessments, other assessment models and without conducting exams. Final year students can also be marked through previous terms...This will provide relief to lakhs of students," Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio said.

Schools and colleges have remained shut in Delhi since March amid the covid-19 crisis. The government has already announced that exams will not be conducted in schools.

“While there have been some online classes in colleges, libraries and labs and other facilities have remained closed. The Delhi government believes that in a semester where no education happened, how can students be tested? In these extraordinary times, there needs to be extraordinary measures," Sisodia said.

India has been unlocking its economy to revive growth and protect jobs and livelihoods but schools and colleges have been asked to remain shut given the relentless rise in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has so far reported over 1,07,000 cases of which 21,146 are active. India's case count stands at over 8,21,000.

