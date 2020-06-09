NEW DELHI: With months of classroom learning gone due to disruption caused by covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown, the Centre on Tuesday said it is weighing the option of reducing syllabus and teaching hours in the coming academic year.

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year," human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriya said in a post on Twitter.

Typically, schools offer around 1200 hours of classroom learning at secondary level.

"Reduction in the teaching-learning hours will go down and it’s a practical need this year looking at the pandemic and the time lost due to it," said Manit Jain, founder of the Heritage School in Gurgaon and head of school committee at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Educational institutions have been shut since since the third week of March.

The home ministry, in a new set of guideline issued last month, said that schools and colleges are expected to open after July following due consultations with all stake holders and the union ministry of health releasing safety guidelines.

India has over 1.5 million schools, 51,000 colleges and universities catering to over 330 million students.

Pokhriyal appealed to teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on the matter "so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision."

