Covid-19 fear: 230,000 NEET students dropped out, double than last year

New Delhi: Over 230,000 medical aspirants did not give the national eligibility cum entrance exam (NEET) in 2020, more than double the number of absentees in 2019, the official data released Friday evening showed.

The drop out of 230,490 candidates or 14.43% of all those registered comes close on the heels of a growing demand from the students community and some state governments to defer the exam by six to eight weeks due to the surging Covid-19 cases in September.

The NEET exam took place on 13 September and later the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted another round of test who could not give the exam on 14 October, two days before announcing the final result on Friday. NTA did not give break of two exams held on 13 September and 14 October.

As per NTA data, while 1,597,435 students had registered for the NEET 2020, the single entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses across India, some 13,66,945 appeared. Last year 108,620 had dropped out of the total 15,19,375 registrations.

It means, despite the more chances (twice), more than double the number of students dropped out from appearing the exam amid a surging pandemic. Among students’ categories, at least 20% of the registered scheduled caste students dropped out, But in actual numbers, almost 100,000 OBC candidates were absent. To be sure, OBC students were the largest grouping of students who had registered too.

NTA said two students, Akanshka Singh from Delhi and Soyeb Aftab from Odisha have scored the perfect 100% or 720 marks of 720. Aftab has been ranked all India topper and Singh ranked second in the list of 771,500 who qualified the entrance.

