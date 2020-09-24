Covid-19 is making SAT, ACT harder to take

Jeb Bartholomew, a high-school senior from Weston, Mass., started studying for the ACT in February, planning to take it two months later. His test date was canceled. Then again. And two more times.

Now, Mr. Bartholomew said he won’t take the ACT at all before applying to college.

The coronavirus pandemic upended college entrance exams last spring, and the chaos is continuing into the fall as students face test cancellations and long journeys to an open testing site.

SAT and ACT testing has been canceled for a number of students who registered for some of the exams since June. At least a third fewer high-school seniors are expected to take the tests this year as both the ACT and the College Board, which runs the SAT, deal with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The growing number of schools that have made the tests optional during the pandemic also is expected to result in fewer students taking the tests.

The College Board said Tuesday that about 334,000 students registered for the Sept. 26 SAT and 363,000 for the Oct. 3 SAT and SAT Subject Tests, but testing site closures mean at least 183,000 September-registered students and 154,000 October-registered students won’t be able to take the test. This comes after about 53% of testing centers for the Aug. 29 SAT exam closed or reduced capacity, leaving only 150,000 students able to take the test that 402,000 students had registered for, according to the College Board.

Similarly, 1,400 students couldn’t complete the July ACT because of 21 site closures, according to an ACT statement.

For students determined to take the tests, traveling long distances to find a testing site has become commonplace. Lindsay Falder, a senior from Kentfield, Calif., woke up at 5 a.m. on Sept. 12 to arrive by 7:30 a.m. at the closest ACT testing site she could find, at Lower Lake High School in Lower Lake, Calif., a couple of hours’ drive from her house.

College Board and ACT require social distancing, symptom checks and masks at all testing sites, among other safety protocols. Ms. Falder said a handful of people were in her testing room, and she had to keep her mask on the whole time. She said it was “slightly irritating," but she had taken practice tests masked to prepare.

More than 2.2 million students in the graduating class of 2020 took the SAT in high school, and 1.8 million 2019 graduates took the ACT. Compass Education Group, a test prep company, expects that a third fewer will take both in the 2020-2021 testing cycle. The test companies declined to give their own projections, though an ACT spokesperson said the company acknowledges the number of test takers will be lower this year due to the pandemic.

“While we cannot directly control capacity and testing center availability, we are working to ensure that as many students as possible are able to test safely," College Board spokesperson Jaslee Carayol wrote in an email.

Both organizations have worked to remedy problems. Each has added test dates throughout the fall. The College Board is asking universities to extend deadlines for receiving scores and begins fall school-day testing on Wednesday. ACT is opening “pop-up test sites," which are testing sites at hotels or other buildings not previously used for testing, and seeing increased school-day testing, chief marketing officer John Wannemacher said.

Other standardized tests have been proctored remotely since the pandemic began in March, including the College Board’s Advanced Placement exams. ACT plans to create a remote proctoring option this winter. But the College Board said in June that it wouldn’t pursue a virtual at-home SAT this year, citing possible inequities in internet access.

Many high schools that serve as test sites are wary. Austin High School, which was one of the largest ACT test sites in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, decided to cancel its tests in June.

Austin High school counselor Tara Miller said that the school “shouldn’t have that burden of equity, health and safety put upon our shoulders," especially as colleges and universities are relying less on the tests.

Due to the pandemic, two-thirds of all four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. aren’t requiring test scores for fall 2021 admission, according to advocacy group FairTest. The list includes selective schools like Harvard, University of North Carolina and Cornell University.

At Baylor University in Waco, Texas, one of the many schools that has made ACT and SAT exams optional, about half of applicants so far are applying without a test score.

“We’ve just got one less piece of academic information to look at. And so we’ll just be spending a little bit more time in their files to make sure that we feel like they’re academically ready and prepared," said Baylor’s senior director of admissions Mary Herridge.

It’s unclear whether the tests will remain optional in the future. Some colleges and universities, like Tufts University, have committed to a several-year test-optional pilot program, but many haven’t planned beyond this year yet.

Bruce Reed, co-founder and executive director of the test-prep group Compass, said if he had a child who was a high-school senior this year, he wouldn’t advise them to take the tests, but he thinks juniors should plan to take them later this school year.

“I would sit and I’d watch how this application cycle plays out for my senior counterparts," he said.

