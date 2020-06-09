NEW DELHI : After a pharmacist in the varsity tested positive for Covid-19, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration asked students still remaining inside the campus to return to their hometowns.

"In the present scenario, the timing of re-opening of the academic institutions is uncertain and may get delayed till August 15. Therefore, given the fact that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi is increasing rapidly, all students who are stranded in the hostels are, hereby, strongly advised to return to their home at the earliest," a circular by Dean of Students Professor Sudheer Pratap Singh said.

Although the university is taking all precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government from time to time, there is no safer place other than one's own home, the varsity said. The hostel residents who have already left the university campus should not come back until the university is re-opened, it said.

Most of the students at the campus have returned to their native places and educational activities at the university are at a low key. The JNU had, on May 25, strongly advised the students stranded in its hostels to return to their native places as special trains and some inter-state bus services have become operational following relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms.

The JNU administration has also asked all those who came in contact with the pharmacist to be vigilant and get themselves tested immediately if any symptoms appear. The pharmacist is in home isolation at his residence in the JNU campus.

