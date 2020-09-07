Covid-19 impact: JNU to hold its fourth convocation virtually in Nov

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has grappled the country and the world for more than eight months now, Jawaharlal Nehru University today said that it will hold its fourth convocation for the students who successfully completed the Ph. D programme for the academic session 2019-2020 virtually in November.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the convocation this year will be a virtual convocation. Soon a notification wit be issued inviting the students to register for participating in the virtual convocation," M. Jagadesh Kumar, JNU Vice-chancellor said.

The varsity revived the convocation in 2018 by holding the second convocation in JNU. The first convocation was held in 1972.

"In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students. The convocation committee will work out the details on holding the virtual convocation sometime in November," stated JNU VC. The date of the convocation is yet to be decided.

This is not the first instance of a country's premier institution holding virtual convocations for its graduating students in the wake of the pandemic.

Last month, IIT-Bombay held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "The Institute thought it best to arrange such a VR-convocation for the graduating students so as not to put their health at risk but at the same time, not deprive them of the sense of achievement and pride of passing out of India’s premier engineering Institute," IIT-Bombay said.

The personalized avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalized avatar of the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

Speaking on the occasion, the director said, “Providing a virtual reality experience to all our graduates needed not only highly innovative steps but also a tremendous effort by our professors and staff. They did it for the students. Hopefully this will enthuse our graduates as well as other engineers in the country to think big and think in an innovative manner."





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via