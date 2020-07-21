The Karnataka government on Monday said that covid-19 positive students willing to write the common entrance test (CET) will be allowed to do so by taking due precautions to ensure that they do not miss taking the crucial exams.

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that precautions will be taken including seating arrangements for such students in separate exam halls.

The candidates who are positive or those residing in quarantine areas should inform authorities at the earliest and will be ferried via ambulance to the centres.

Such students will have to provide a ‘risk consent’ certificate and take all necessary precautions like masks and gloves, he said.

“The state government that successfully conducted second PUC (pre-university) and SSLC (10th grade) exams even amid the covid-19 crisis will now conduct the CET exams on 30 and 31 July," Ashwathnarayan, who is also Karnataka’s minister for Higher Education among other portfolios said.

The decision comes on the day that chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that there will be no more lockdowns in Bengaluru or other parts of the state as it was not the only solution to contain the spread of covid-19.

The minister said that there are over 1.94 lakh students who will be allowed to take the exams in 497 centres across 120 places across the state. The exams would be held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am as well as 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, according to a statement from the deputy chief minister’s office.

This includes 40,200 students in Bengaluru. There are at least 30 students from other countries, Ashwathnarayan said. Over 1.3 lakh forms have been downloaded online, he said.

The minister said that all precautions will be taken including screening, masks, sanitisation of facilities and social distancing measures. All transport and other arrangements including ambulances will be onsite these centres, the minister said.

Ashwathnarayan said that this year all CET counselling and other processes will be done online.

Students coming from other states will be allowed to write the exams in centres near the border areas.

The post graduate CET or PG-CET exams, however, has been advanced, the minister said.

