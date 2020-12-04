"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research or experiments in the university laboratories nor they were able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. The UGC had on April 29 issued guidelines on examination and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. As per these guidelines, extension of six months was conveyed for MPhil and PhD students who were to submit their dissertation or thesis.