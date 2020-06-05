MUMBAI: Maahir Uttam has decided that he’s done with remote classes. The BSc psychology student at Los Angeles’ Occidental College will take a gap year if his university continues the next semester online. “Half of the last semester was remote and I didn’t enjoy it. The classes were not live. The professors recorded videos and posted it. There was no interaction and it was very boring," says Uttam, 19, who returned to his Gurugram home in March.

Uttam is not the only one who is contemplating skipping a year and re-joining college once campus opens up. Most universities have shifted semesters online to ensure the academic year is not disrupted but students are worried that they’ll miss out just studying online. Many Indian students who can afford a gap year, or see greater value in waiting to return to campus, are deciding against studying remotely and missing out on class participation.

Ammana Farhan, 24, would have completed an MSc in luxury management from Emylon Business School, Paris, later this year. Her course is done across three campuses in Paris, London and Shanghai. While she was in the middle of her second semester in London late last year, she was told she couldn’t go to Shanghai for the last semester. Then came the update that they couldn’t finish it in Paris either because infections were rising and they could not travel. “We were told we could study online, which I don’t want to do," says Farhan, who is currently living with a relative in London. “I was looking forward to the semester in Shanghai as there’s so much to learn about the Asian business. I am doing the course for the global exposure and even if I to wait, that’s okay," says Farhan, whose family is based in Kashmir.

While she’s disappointed that she can’t finish her course this June, Farhan is focusing on getting a virtual internship, networking, and staying in touch with classmates. She’s also taken up gardening and knitting.

Pawajeet Singh, 22, was thrilled when he was admitted to Carnegie Mellon University’s Masters in Information Systems Management—but classes this year will be online. The course and living cost come to nearly ₹65 lakh, and Singh doesn't see value in joining now. He’s decided to wait a year and defer his admission till March 2021 when the campus is likely to be open. “It’s very disappointing but the risk-reward ratio is too high right now. With remote classes, the time difference will also be a big pain," says Mumbai-based Singh, who is currently working with a leading Indian conglomerate as a data and business analyst. He’d actually told his employer that he planned to quit and go abroad to study but has now asked his employer for extension.

Some have changed plans and decided to study in India instead of abroad because of all the travel restrictions. Mohit Arora, 30, had signed up for a pilot training course in the US. He’s now considering joining a flying school in Delhi. “In terms of fees, the difference is small. The only reason I was considering the US was you can complete it in 8-12 months compared to a 16-24-month course in India," he says. But the aviation industry is sliding and getting a job now seems less certain. “With covid-19 upending all our plans, the duration of the course no longer matters. We all have plenty of time," he says, laughing ruefully.

