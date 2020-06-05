Covid-19 upsets timetable, students opt for gap year over remote classes

Ammana Farhan, 24, would have completed an MSc in luxury management from Emylon Business School, Paris, later this year. Her course is done across three campuses in Paris, London and Shanghai. While she was in the middle of her second semester in London late last year, she was told she couldn’t go to Shanghai for the last semester. Then came the update that they couldn’t finish it in Paris either because infections were rising and they could not travel. “We were told we could study online, which I don’t want to do," says Farhan, who is currently living with a relative in London. “I was looking forward to the semester in Shanghai as there’s so much to learn about the Asian business. I am doing the course for the global exposure and even if I to wait, that’s okay," says Farhan, whose family is based in Kashmir.