Covid impact: Madhya Pradesh Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 postponed

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared summer holidays for two months for students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state in view of the pandemic

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said, news agency PTI reported. The exams of the high school, higher secondary and diploma in pre-school education (vocational course) were scheduled to begin from 30 April and 1 May. The board will soon issue a new amended schedule.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought postponement of the upcoming CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Singh has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', pointing to the prevailing situation and stressing that "it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations."

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared summer holidays for two months for students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state in view of the pandemic. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students, state School Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar said, PTI reported.

All government and non-government hostels in the state have been closed with immediate effect.

Guidelines have been issued by the school education department to all district collectors, education officers, district project coordinators and principals in this regard.