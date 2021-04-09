New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government Friday order closure of all schools till further orders as the national capital region continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Due to rising covid-19 cases, all government and private schools and all the classes will remain shut till further notice," chief minister Kejriwal announced.

The blanket closure of school announcement comes a week after the state education department had said that secondary and senior secondary students may continue to come to schools for certain guidance and exam even as younger students were directed to stay home.

“While schools are shut for secondary and higher secondary students, they may be called for academic guidance and support for “mid-term exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the standard operating procedure for COVID safety," the education department had notified last week.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra, where the covid-19 is witnessing a surge, have announced full or partial closure of educational institutions. Several states have also imposed restrictive measures including night and weekend curfews to curb the spread of the virus.

India reported nearly 132,000 covid-19 positive cases and almost 800 deaths on 8 April. In Delhi, the fresh cases on 8 April were almost 7500.

The Delhi government’s announcement on Friday comes amid a growing demand from parents in last few days to reschedule CBSE board exams. But the central board has on Thursday reiterated that it will go ahead with the scheduled exams in May.

On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized the CBSE board’s move and in a tweet, termed it as “downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres."

