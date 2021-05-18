The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) today extended the deadline up to 30 June for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board in view of the lockdown in several states due to the Covid-19 crisis and to ensure the safety of teachers and staff members.

The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by 11 June and the result will be declared by 20 June.

However, CBSE today released the notification announcing the time schedule for the tabulation of the Class 10 board exam 2021 marks.

"CBSE accords highest priority to safety and health of teachers. Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools, the board has decided to extend the dates," Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said.

"The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " Bhardwaj added.

Revised dates for CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 marks tabulation

CBSE extended the dates accorded earlier for the tabulation of the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 marks.

1) Availability of portal by CBSE for uploading of marks: May 20, 2021 (no change)

2) Submission of marks to CBSE: June 30, 2021

3) Submission of internal assessment marks (out of 20): June 30, 2021

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams, which have been cancelled in view of the pandemic.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The board had asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

"The schools will form eight-member result committees by 5 May. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25," Bhardwaj had then said.

On 14 April, the CBSE had cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the spike in coronavirus infections.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation.

Schools across India were closed in March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus ahead of a country-wide lockdown.

Many states have started reopening the schools partially, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In 2020, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.