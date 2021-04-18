COVID-19: Kerala Governor asks varsities to postpone exams

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Khan suggested university managements to come out with fresh dates based on the virus situation in the State. Reacting to Khan's suggestion, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala came out against conducting the examinations when the country was witnessing the second COVID-19 wave. "With Kerala reporting 13,000 new virus cases, it is irresponsible that the 6th Semester B.A/B.Sc exams of Kerala University are still scheduled from April 19. Could the University & Govt please postpone or cancel these exams? ", Tharoor tweeted.

