Home >Education >News >COVID-19: Uncertainty prevails over Class 12 state board exams in West Bengal

COVID-19: Uncertainty prevails over Class 12 state board exams in West Bengal

Uncertainty prevails over Class 12 state board exams in Bengal after COVID surge
2 min read . 08:05 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Earlier it was announced that the exam would begin on June 15 and continue till July 2
  • We are waiting for the government's decision on whether the exams can be held as per the scheduled time table or the tests will be postponed or cancelled, council said

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday stated that it is waiting for the state government's decision regarding Class 12 boards, which is scheduled to be held in June. Earlier it was announced that the exam would begin on June 15 and continue till July 2, news agency PTI reported.

Mahua Das, the president of the council, said, "We are waiting for the government's decision on whether the exams can be held as per the scheduled time table or the tests will be postponed or cancelled."

The council had in April said exams for Class 12 students, in a departure from the norm, would be held at their respective schools this year, on account of the spread of the coronavirus infection across the state. Das said the council has taken all necessary steps if exams are held.

"It depends whether the Class 10 board exams, scheduled to take place before the higher secondary tests, will finally be held or not," she said.

With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had on Tuesday said it was yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled from June 1 or postpone the tests.

Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly had said no decision was taken on postponement or cancellation of the exams. "I cannot say anything on the issue at present. We are waiting for the government decision," he had said on Tuesday.

West Bengal's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin. A record 20,136 new cases took the tally to 10,32,740, it said.

West Bengal recorded 18,994 recoveries during the last 24 hours, pushing the number of cured people to 8,92,474. The discharge rate currently is 86.47 per cent. There are 1,27,673 active cases in the state at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

