Craft Winning Business Strategy that Aligns with Customer Needs: ISB Executive Education’s Product Management Programme

As per the 2023 LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers, “The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in bachelor’s degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%.” Some of the top-paying companies that employ product managers include Netflix, Apple, Intel, Booking.com, and OLX to name a few.
In response to this growing demand for skilled product managers, the Product Management programme from ISB Executive Education is designed to help you stand out as a product manager well-versed in managing the entire product life cycle. This programme will help you explore how Generative AI is revolutionising product management by improving decision-making, accelerating product development, and enhancing user experiences. The programme will empower you to ideate, test and launch products that customers will connect with instantly. It will also ensure your organisation always remains ahead of the competition. Under the mentorship of the globally renowned ISB faculty, you'll delve into vital areas such as competition analysis, road mapping, prototyping, A/B testing, and a myriad of other essential skills.
Here are the main features of this programme.
Let's discuss the stand-out features of this programme – Live Masterclasses, Product Manager’s Toolkit and Hands-on Projects.
Learn about Generative AI models and their applications in market research, product roadmaps, productivity, data analytics, customer engagement, and ethical considerations.
Discover the insider tips and tricks that top product managers use every day from the live masterclasses and learn how to apply these insights to your own work.
Learn how to create a product roadmap using specialised tools such as Asana and Notion, as well as wireframing/low-fidelity mock-up basics with Figma and Miro. You will also gain skills in data instrumentation using Mixpanel and data analysis with SQL, and learn other essential tools like Balsamiq, Jira Software, Google Analytics and VWO for wireframing, agile project management, analytics, and A/B testing.
As part of this programme, you will be expected to dive deep into the challenges faced by top Indian startups, working on projects with companies like Flipkart, Paytm, and Swiggy. You'll learn to create product roadmaps, conduct effective user research, and track key product metrics. This will help in building a portfolio of projects to showcase your experience in product management domain.
Programme duration: 12 Weeks
Cost: INR 1,50,000 + GST
Learning mode: Online
Faculty: ISB faculty
Weekly effort: 4-6 hours a week
Guest faculty/industry experts: Senior industry practitioners
Programme leader: Subject matter experts/mid industry practitioners
Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder
Certificate: Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate from ISB Executive Education
If you are not fully familiar with the contours of Product Management, knowing if you fit the profile can be tricky. This segment can help clear the picture.
ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.
Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.