As per the 2023 LinkedIn Guide to Kickstarting Your Careers, “The year-on-year hiring growth in product management stood at 48.6% with professionals in bachelor’s degree in 2022 compared to the year before. It also recorded the highest hiring growth among professionals with an MBA degree at 30.4%." Some of the top-paying companies that employ product managers include Netflix, Apple, Intel, Booking.com, and OLX to name a few.

In response to this growing demand for skilled product managers, the Product Management programme from ISB Executive Education is designed to help you stand out as a product manager well-versed in managing the entire product life cycle. This programme will help you explore how Generative AI is revolutionising product management by improving decision-making, accelerating product development, and enhancing user experiences. The programme will empower you to ideate, test and launch products that customers will connect with instantly. It will also ensure your organisation always remains ahead of the competition. Under the mentorship of the globally renowned ISB faculty, you'll delve into vital areas such as competition analysis, road mapping, prototyping, A/B testing, and a myriad of other essential skills.

As part of this programme, you get access to 143 pre-recorded videos featuring acclaimed ISB faculty for self-paced learning.

Live masterclass on Generative AI and its impact on Product Management

Learn 9 essential industry-relevant product management tools.

There will be 7 masterclasses with industry experts from top Indian startups.

There will be 11 live doubt solving sessions that will clear your doubts through the period of this programme.

Gain hands-on experience from projects and case studies of top Indian startups.

Learn to evaluate product road mapping and prototyping decisions. Gain the knowledge to develop prototypes and MVPs and collect user feedback.

Be part of the prestigious ISB Executive Network, which includes networking opportunities, online and offline events and more.

Key Takeaways Let's discuss the stand-out features of this programme – Live Masterclasses, Product Manager’s Toolkit and Hands-on Projects.

Live Masterclasses Learn about Generative AI models and their applications in market research, product roadmaps, productivity, data analytics, customer engagement, and ethical considerations.

Discover the insider tips and tricks that top product managers use every day from the live masterclasses and learn how to apply these insights to your own work.

Product Manager’s Toolkit Learn how to create a product roadmap using specialised tools such as Asana and Notion, as well as wireframing/low-fidelity mock-up basics with Figma and Miro. You will also gain skills in data instrumentation using Mixpanel and data analysis with SQL, and learn other essential tools like Balsamiq, Jira Software, Google Analytics and VWO for wireframing, agile project management, analytics, and A/B testing.

Hands-on Projects As part of this programme, you will be expected to dive deep into the challenges faced by top Indian startups, working on projects with companies like Flipkart, Paytm, and Swiggy. You'll learn to create product roadmaps, conduct effective user research, and track key product metrics. This will help in building a portfolio of projects to showcase your experience in product management domain.

Programme Details Programme duration: 12 Weeks

Cost: INR 1,50,000 + GST

Learning mode: Online

Faculty: ISB faculty

Weekly effort: 4-6 hours a week

Guest faculty/industry experts: Senior industry practitioners

Programme leader: Subject matter experts/mid industry practitioners

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder

Certificate: Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate from ISB Executive Education

Learning Experience: World-class faculty - Learn from the best faculty and industry practitioners

- Learn from the best faculty and industry practitioners High-quality videos - Great learning experience, even while on-the-move

- Great learning experience, even while on-the-move Cohort-based learning - Networking and community interaction by using discussion boards

- Networking and community interaction by using discussion boards On-demand learning - Re-watch any lesson/ concept for deeper understanding

Who is this Programme for? If you are not fully familiar with the contours of Product Management, knowing if you fit the profile can be tricky. This segment can help clear the picture.

Professionals wanting to transition in product management Individuals who are looking to transition into the field of product management and are looking to strengthen their foundations so that they start strong in this career will benefit from this programme.

Managers keen on understanding the product life cycle Mid and senior-level managers who want to manage new and mature products, from conception to execution, and measure performance to drive profitability.

Entrepreneurs keen on hands-on approachBusiness heads and entrepreneurs who want to spearhead the usage of product strategies in their organization and drive product-focused decision-making and planning. Take the next step in your career with the Product Management programme by ISB Executive Education.

About ISB Executive Education ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.

