CSIR NET 2022 exam: Admit card to be released today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for CSIR NET 2022 exam today, Tuesday.
Candidates who have applied for CSIR NET 2022 examination, can download their admit cards from the official website---csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The exams will take place from September 16. The CSIR NET 2022 exams are expected to conclude on September 18.
CSIR NET 2022: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website---csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on “Download CSIR NET 2022 Admit Card" link on the home page.
Step 3: Login with application number and date of birth as password.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on screen.
Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.
Meanwhile, the NTA has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination. It will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 12 and 14 August.
"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," the UGC chairman added.
It had conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country.
