New Delhi: The 36 science research laboratories of India under the CSIR umbrella will mentor, influence and hand-hold 295 school innovation labs created through the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

CSIR will nominate top research scholars and scientists to mentor each of these students' innovation labs, called Atal Tinkering Labs, and act as resource persons. AIM and CSIR will also conduct a series of webinars for students on various topics related to scientific and technological concepts, ideas or societal issues.

Authorities believe that it will persuade young school students in the country to innovate, solve problem and nurture scientific temper by providing access to the latest technologies and scientific research through the CSIR labs.

The CSIR adoption comes months after ISRO decided to adopt 100 such student labs to spur scientific and space research ideas among young students.

The government-funded AIM has already established 7,125 Atal tinkering labs at schools and over 70 Atal innovation Labs or incubation centers at higher educational institutions. The incubation centres have already supported 1,900 start-ups. Authorities claim that these are being accessed by over 3 million students.

CSIR director general Shekhar Mande said the move will offer his labs and scientists the opportunity to expand their “connect to the student community even further" and supported the mission of encouraging a culture of incubation centers across India.

The AIM has been forging partnership with government and private institutions and establishments to promote entrepreneurship. Last month, it partnered with Amazon Web Services to promote ed-tech entrepreneurship through incubation centres in higher education and build ed-tech solutions using cloud computing.





