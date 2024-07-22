CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card out at csirnet.ntaonline.in. Check how to download

CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they can download their admit cards (Subject-wise) by logging into the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

It is important to note that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was originally scheduled to be held between June 25 to June 27, but was postponed due to NEET UG result fiasco. “The exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues,” the NTA had said in a statement.

The NTA notification further informed the candidates that the admit card would not be sent by post and advised them to preserve a copy of their hall ticket and keep it in good condition for future reference.