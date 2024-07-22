CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card: The NTA has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates must note that they can download their admit cards (Subject-wise) by logging into the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply It is important to note that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was originally scheduled to be held between June 25 to June 27, but was postponed due to NEET UG result fiasco. “The exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues," the NTA had said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA notification further informed the candidates that the admit card would not be sent by post and advised them to preserve a copy of their hall ticket and keep it in good condition for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card: How to download the hall ticket? Go to the official website if CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link “CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2024" available on the homepage

A new window will open; Enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB

Enter security code

Click on the submit button

Your CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card will reflect on your screen

Read the details on the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card carefully

Download the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card and save

Print a hardcopy of the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card, and keep it in good condition for future reference Candidates should note that the admit card will include important details such as the exam roll number, candidate name, exam date, time, assigned test centre address, and instructions for the exam day. Candidates are required to check all the details carefully for any mistakes.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!