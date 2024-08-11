CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key challenge window closes today. Here is direct link, how to raise objections

CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 on Thursday. The testing agency will close the window to challenge the provisional answer key on Sunday, August 11, 2024, up to 11.50 pm. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key and are willing to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," the official notification read.

Candidates must note that they need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question to challenge the provisional answer key. The last date for payment is August 11 untill 11.50 pm. No challenge will be accepted without receipt of the processing fee. This fee is non-refundable and can be paid using a Debit or Credit Card or Net Banking. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: How to challenge the answer key Go to the NTA website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Enter your Application Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

A new page will open, click on “View Question Paper”

To challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”

You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA

To challenge the Answer Key, use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next 4 columns by clicking the check box

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

To upload the supporting documents, select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be a single PDF).

Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved after successful payment of the required fee.

You can make payments through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. Exam Pattern

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The exam pattern will be Objective Type with MCQ, and the duration of the examination will be three hours (180 minutes).

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

