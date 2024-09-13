CSIR UGC NET 2024 results OUT at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download scorecard

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released scorecards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination July 2024. Candidateswho appeared for the exam conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024 can check and download their CSIR UGC NET exam 2024 results on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note that they will need the Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB) and Security PIN to download the result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the notification, no scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail.

The NTA released the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET exam 2024 on September 11, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result: How to check the scorecard Go to CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click the CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

A new page will open, and the result will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result: Direct link

The CSIR UGC NET examination 2024 was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.

Post exam, provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website csirnet.nta.ac.in from August 8 to August 11 and challenges were invited from the candidates. Challenges received were verified by experts and the verified finalised answer keys were used for scoring.