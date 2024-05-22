CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: Registration date extended, check csirnet.nta.ac.in - follow these steps to apply. For more information, check official website csirnet.nta.ac.in

The registration date for the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 has been extended. For more information, check official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET Exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the official notification, the last date for online submission of application form for the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 has been extended till May 27, 2024.

Now, aspiring candidates can submit the payment of the examination fee till May 27, 2024 upto 11.50 pm.

An applicant can make the fee payment through netbanking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is an exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor and admission for Ph.D in Indian universities, colleges and R&D establishments.

Steps to Apply Candidates can follow the given steps to apply for the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024.

- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

- Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration link available on the home page.

- Enter the registration details and register yourself.

- Once done, login to the account.

- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

- Click on submit and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam for the CSIR UGC NET will be held on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will have objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of CSIR UGC NET for more information.

