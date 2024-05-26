CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 registration closes tomorrow. Steps to apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in
CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: The NTA will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 application at csirnet.nta.ac.in on May 27. Candidates who wish to appear can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in. till 11.50 pm tomorrow
CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 application at csirnet.nta.ac.in tomorrow, May 27, 2024. Earlier, the last date to enrol for the same was May 21, which the exam body extended till Monday at the request of aspiring candidates. Those eligible candidates who wish to appear in the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 can apply for the exam on the official website of NTA: csirnet.nta.ac.in. till 11.50 pm tomorrow.