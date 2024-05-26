CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: The NTA will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 application at csirnet.nta.ac.in on May 27. Candidates who wish to appear can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in. till 11.50 pm tomorrow

CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 application at csirnet.nta.ac.in tomorrow, May 27, 2024. Earlier, the last date to enrol for the same was May 21, which the exam body extended till Monday at the request of aspiring candidates. Those eligible candidates who wish to appear in the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 can apply for the exam on the official website of NTA: csirnet.nta.ac.in. till 11.50 pm tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the revised notification, registered candidates can make fee payments till May 27, up to 11:50 pm.

Candidates must note that the NTA will open the correction window on May 29, 2024 for three days i.e May 31, 2024. The exam conducting body further said that “there is no change in the date of exam. The exam will be held during 25, 26 and 27th June, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Eligibility As per the CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 notification, general/ unreserved/ general-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in a master's degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities are eligible for the exam.

The OBC candidates belonging to the non-creamy layer/scheduled caste (SC)/ scheduled tribe (ST)/ persons with disability (PwD)/ third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for the CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Age limit JRF: Not more than 30 years as on the 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. June, 2024. A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/third gender categories and to women applicants.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for Joint CSIR UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Examination Fee As per the CSIR UGC NET 2024 June notification, the application fee for general candidates is ₹1,150; General-EWS/OBC(NCL) ₹600 and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates ₹325. All categories must pay the examination fee before the last day of fee payment i.e. May 27, 2024 at 11.50 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fee can be submitted through net banking/debit card/credit card/UPI.

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply Go to the official website of the exam: csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the “Join CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024" link available under the latest news section of the homepage

Click on “new candidate register here"

The candidate needs to register for the Online Application Form

Create a password and choose Security Question

Note down the system-generated Application Number

Now, login with the Application Number

Fill out the application form

Provide the essential details

Upload the documents

Click on submit

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference. CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Important Dates CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 25, 26, and 27, the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The pattern of the exam will be Objective Type with MCQ and the duration of the examination will be three hours (180 minutes).

The CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 examination includes five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 notice, the candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

