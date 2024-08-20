CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result expected soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download scorecard

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared in the CSIR UGC NET July exam 2024 from July 25 to 27can download their scorecards from the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in, once the NTA makes the result public.

Candidates must note that they will need the Application Number, DOB and Security PIN to download the result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA had released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET exam 2024 on August 9, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, up to August 11 on payment of ₹200 per challenge.

The agency said candidates' challenges will be verified by subject experts, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result: How to check the scorecard Go to NTA’s CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click the CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result link availableon the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

A new page will open, and the result will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result:Details mentioned on CSIR UGC NET result 2024 Candidates are advised to check all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading the CSIR NET result 2024. The information mentioned on the scorecard:

Candidate’s name

Candidate's mother's name

Candidate's father's name

Category

Gender

Candidate's application number

Paper-wise marks as well as total marks

Paper-wise marks as well as total percentage

Exam qualifying status of candidate

CSIR-NET subject code The CSIR UGC NET examination 2024 was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.

