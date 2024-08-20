CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result expected soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download scorecard

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared in the CSIR UGC NET July exam 2024 from July 25 to 27can download their scorecards from the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in, once the NTA makes the result public.
Candidates must note that they will need the Application Number, DOB and Security PIN to download the result from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The NTA had released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET exam 2024 on August 9, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, up to August 11 on payment of ₹200 per challenge.
The agency said candidates' challenges will be verified by subject experts, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised.
Candidates are advised to check all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading the CSIR NET result 2024. The information mentioned on the scorecard:
The CSIR UGC NET examination 2024 was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.
As per the NTA, the test was held at 348 centres located in 187 cities across the country, and 2,25,335 candidates appeared for it. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
