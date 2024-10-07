CSIR UGC NET June 2024 results expected by October 15. Direct link, how to download scorecard

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (ANI) is expected to announce the results of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) conducted on 25, 26, and 27 July across 187 cities nationwide by October 15.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), CSIR has announced the timeline for CSIR UGC NET 2024 results in a post.

“The CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam results are expected to be announced latest by 15th October 24” the CSIR post read.

Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their Registration Number/Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB) andSecurity PINto check and download their results from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

In an earlier notification, the NTA has clarified that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 scorecard will not be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result: How to check scorecard Go to CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click the CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

A new page will open, and the result will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference The CSIR UGC NET examination 2024 was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.