CSIR UGC NET June 2024 results expected by October 15. Direct link, how to download scorecard

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (ANI) is expected to announce the results of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) conducted on 25, 26, and 27 July across 187 cities nationwide by October 15.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published7 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST
CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected by October 15. Direct link, how to download scorecard
CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected by October 15. Direct link, how to download scorecard(HT_PRINT)

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results: The National Testing Agency (ANI) is expected to announce the results of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) conducted on 25, 26, and 27 July across 187 cities nationwide by October 15.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), CSIR has announced the timeline for CSIR UGC NET 2024 results in a post.

Also Read | Canada announces changes to post-graduate work permit from Nov; see details here

“The CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam results are expected to be announced latest by 15th October 24” the CSIR post read.

Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their Registration Number/Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB) andSecurity PINto check and download their results from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Also Read | Goa education board reschedules Class 12 board exams dates for JEE 2025

In an earlier notification, the NTA has clarified that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 scorecard will not be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail.

CSIR UGC NET July 2024 result: How to check scorecard

  • Go to CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click the CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result link available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, DOB and Security PIN
  • Click on the “Submit” button
  • A new page will open, and the result will be displayed on your screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The CSIR UGC NET examination 2024 was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.

Also Read | AP TET 2024: Answer Key for Day 1 exam to be OUT today at aptet.apcfss.in

As per the NTA, the test was held at 348 centres located in 187 cities across the country. A total of 2,25,335 candidates registered for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2024 exam out of whom 1,63,529 appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key was on August 8 and the final answer key was released after corrections on September 11.

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsCSIR UGC NET June 2024 results expected by October 15. Direct link, how to download scorecard

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.